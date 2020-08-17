TAPMI begins online classes for new batches of PGDM programme

MANGALURU

17 August 2020 16:35 IST

The academic year 2020-22 of T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal, began from Monday (August 17) with the commencement of online classes to 555 students of the two-year postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM) programme.

“The classes began through Webex platforms. Classrooms equipped with 14 interactive digital panels, e-books on kindle platforms and unlimited cloud space are enabling the institute to seamlessly transition to new ways of teaching and learning,” institute director Madhu Veeraraghavan said in a release.

The batch comprises 394 students in the core PGDM programme, 60 in Banking and Financial Services (BKFS), 45 in Human Resources Management (HRM) and 56 in Marketing.

“This year’s admission process was as competitive as earlier years - about one out of 16 applicants made it to the core PGDM programme, 18 to BKFS and 22 to HRM and Marketing,” he said.

The 555-member batch with an average CAT/XAT score at 87 percentile has students from diverse educational backgrounds (35% non-engineers) with representation from 24 States. The percentage of female students is 31%, the release said.

All the new batches had been e-inducted into the institute last week.