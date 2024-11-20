Tanveer Sait seeks increase in quota for Muslims

Former Minister and Congress MLA Tanveer Sait has sought an increase in the Other Backward Class reservation for Muslims.

Speaking at the National Education Day and Kannada Rajyotsava Day organised by the State Government Muslim Employees Welfare Association at Jaganmohan Palace auditorium in Mysuru on Tuesday, Mr. Sait said the quantum of reservation for Muslims among the OBC should be in proportion to the community’s population.

The previous BJP government in the State did not do justice to the Muslim community or provide them justice, he said while pointing out that 95% of the community voted in favour of one party in the subsequent Assembly elections. “If the government was not in a position to fulfil the demands, it should openly say so,” said Mr. Sait, who is also the working president of KPCC.

He recalled that 4% reservation under 2B category of OBC meant for Muslims was abolished by the previous BJP government. However, the Supreme Court issued directions against making any changes in the quota till further directions, he added.

While h emphasised the need to ensure that the facilities extended to the students were not affected, Mr. Sait said about 15.9 lakh students were receiving scholarship from the schemes of the Centre and State. However, the Centre was not providing its share of scholarship amount to the students belonging to Dalits, Backward Classes and Minorities, he said. He urged the government to give priority to education, employment and housing on the lines of the guarantee schemes.

Mr. Sait also sought a quota for Muslims in government contracts. Regretting that there was no clarity of purpose on the schemes of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation, he wondered what use would programmes like Ganga Kalyana scheme serve for the minorities if they did not own land. Even though 50% of the Muslim population resides in rural areas, less than 3% own land, Hence, they struggle to earn a living, he added.