Tanveer Sait discharged from hospital

MYSURU

08 February 2022 20:50 IST

Former Minister and Congress MLA representing Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in Mysuru Tanveer Sait, who was rushed to the hospital on Monday night, was discharged on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Sait was admitted to the private hospital after he had complained of chest pain on Monday. However, tests did not reveal any serious health conditions and he was discharged after a night-long stay in the hospital ward, said sources close to him.

He returned to his residence in Udayagiri in Mysuru on Tuesday afternoon and doctors have advised him to take rest for a week, the sources added.