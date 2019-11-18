Karnataka

Tanveer Sait attacked

more-in

Congress MLA and former Minister Tanveer Sait was attacked by an unknown assailant near Bannimantap in the early hours of Monday. He was rushed to a private hospital, the police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Bengaluru Karnataka
Mysore
crime
police
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 3:48:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/tanveer-sait-attacked/article30001914.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY