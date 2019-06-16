Tanveer for reconstitution of coalition Ministry

Expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of the Janata Dal (Secular)–Congress government in the State, Congress MLA and the former Minister Tanveer Sait has sought the reconstitution of the coalition Ministry.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Karnataka Public School here on Saturday, Mr. Sait referred to the reverses suffered by the coalition in the recently held Lok Sabha polls in the State and emphasised the need for reconstituting the Ministry with “people who would work and deliver” so that the party and the government could prepare for future political challenges.

Mr. Sait, who represents Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in Mysuru, said he was also an aspirant for a ministerial berth.

He regretted that the coalition government had not been able to perform properly and deliver results.

“The work of the coalition government has not been up to the expectations of the people,” he said, and added that the last one year had passed by in elections and speculation over “Operation Kamala”.

Mr. Sait said like-minded MLAs in the Congress would soon meet to discuss strategies to take the government and the party forward. He was, however, quick to add that meeting of would not be an “anti-party” activity.