Tanmaye of Mysuru to participate in Republic Day parade

January 25, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

S.Tanmaye, Junior Under Officer 13 KAR Battalion, Mysuru, will take part in the Republic Day parade march past New Delhi on Friday.

 An allumni of Kittur Rani Channamma Residential Sainik School for Girls at Kittur, Tanmaye studied at JSS Public School in Mysuru and Pramati Hillview Academy and Pramati PU College.

 There were more than 3000 aspirants from the Karnataka and Goa regiment who took part in the RD Camps of whom 119 were selected and will take part in the Republic Day parade and cultural programmes.

