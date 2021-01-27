Tanks in Raichur dist. to be filled at a cost of ₹ 200 cr.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has said that there will be no question of tolerance on illegal encroachment of tanks in Raichur district, including Manvinakere which is located in Raichur city. All the 18 tanks in the district will be filled at a cost of ₹ 200 crore and funds have already been reserved for the purpose, he added.
Mr. Savadi, who was talking to reporters in Raichur on Tuesday, said that a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for the development of Mavinakere and funds under the Urban Development Department will be utilised for the purpose.
Replying to a question, he made it clear that the contractor for the Narayanpur Left Branch Canal work will be blacklisted if there were any allegations of poor quality work.
He said that work on building an airport will soon get started as the detailed project report is ready.
Mr. Savadi said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has already assuaged the feelings of Ministers who are said to be disappointed over their berths.
