Tanker rates capped in Bengaluru

March 08, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - Bengaluru

Amidst escalating demand for water and soaring price for its supply through tankers, Bengaluru district administration has capped water tanker prices for a four-month period. As per the order, a 6,000-litre water tanker will cost ₹600 for delivery within a five-km radius, while the charge for an 8,000-litre tanker is capped at ₹700. The maximum rate fixed is ₹1,200 for a load of 12,000 litres of water.

At present, residents are shelling out for 12,000-litre tanker load anywhere between ₹1,800 and ₹2,500, depending on the locality. The problem is particularly acute in Whitefield and Varthur areas, worst hit by the drinking water crisis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.