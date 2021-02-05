Tanker overturns on Shiradi Ghat, traffic diverted

Traffic has been diverted between Sakleshpur and Mani stretch of the Bengaluru -Mangaluru National Highway following overturning of an LPG tanker near the second curve of Shiradi Ghat.

According to reports reaching here, the tanker was going from Mangaluru to Bengaluru. The tanker overturned near a temple in Sakleshpur police station limits, which is close to the border of Hassan and Dakshina districts.

The Dakshina Kannada police said heavy vehicles from Mangaluru have been diverted at Mani in Dakshina Kannada. The heavy vehicles from Bengaluru have been diverted to Sampaje Ghat.