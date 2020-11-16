Tank repairs prioritised

Minister for Law and Minor Irrigation J.C. Madhuswamy instructed officers of Minor Irrigation Department to take up repairs of all tank bunds damaged by heavy rain in Hassan district.
He reviewed the works of the department in Hassan on Saturday and asked that all pending works be completed as per schedule so that the tanks could regain their past glory.
The Minister suggested officers select a tank in each Assembly constituency and develop it as a tourist attraction. He told officers to prepare an action plan in this regard and submit a proposal to the government.
Earlier in the day, he visited Halebidu in Belur taluk to inspect Dorasamudra tank bund, a portion of which had caved in recently. Speaking to journalists, he said that as the tank was full, temporary repair work could be taken up at present. The department would take steps necessary to strengthen the bund, he said.
