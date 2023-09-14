Tanishka Kalbhairav wins WTT Championships

September 14, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Belagavi

Tanishka Kalbhairav of Belagavi recently won the gold medal in the World Table Tennis (WTT) Championships held in Thailand.

She won the under 11 event at the WTT Youth Contender Bangkok 2023, held at Fashion Island in Bangkok.

She defeated her opponent from Chinese Taipei in a five-set battle.

Tanishka is trained by table tennis coach Sangam Bailoor at the Belgaum Table Tennis Academy.

The World Table Tennis Championships are sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), said a release.