Tangadagi warns of padayatra to Bengaluru if Dhadesugur not arrested in PSI recruitment scam

Criticising the government for not taking any action against BJP leader and MLA for Kanakagiri Basavaraj Dhadesugur even after an audio clip in which Mr. Dhadesugur was heard admitting to have accepted ₹15 lakh for getting a Police Sub Inspector (PSI) post to a candidate went viral, Shivaraj Tangadagi, district president of Congress, warned that he would undertake a padayatra from Kanakagiri to Bengaluru demanding the arrest of Mr. Dhadesugur.

Addressing a media conference in Koppal on Thursday, the former Minister said that the State government was shielding Mr. Dhadesugur even though his involvement in the PSI recruitment scam was clear.

“In the audio clip that went viral was a recording of Mr. Dhadesugur’s telephonic conversation with Parasappa, a father of a PSI aspirant. In the clip, Mr. Parasappa demanded Mr. Dhadesugur return ₹15 lakh that he had given for the PSI post. In response, Mr. Dhadesugur admitted to having accepted the money and promised to return it. He also admitted that it was his voice. The telephonic conversation clearly indicates Mr. Dhadesugur’s involvement in the PSI recruitment scam which is being presently probed by CID [Criminal Investigation Department]. Despite having strong evidence, no action has been taken against Mr. Dhadesugur so far. If the government doesn’t arrest him before September 12, I will take up a padayatra from Kanakagiri to Bengaluru,” Mr. Tangadagi said.

Recalling the CID notice issued to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and former Minister Priyank Kharge, Mr. Tangadagi said that Opposition leaders were threatened with notices for their criticism of the way the PSI recruitment scam was being probed and ruling party leaders were not touched even after their involvement in the scam was clear. “The government should voluntarily file a case and Mr. Dhadesugur should be subjected to narco test,” Mr. Tangadagi said.