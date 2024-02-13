Tangadagi comment has BJP members up in arms

February 13, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The BJP members engaged in a verbal duel with Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi after he said that “those carrying gods on their heads” were behind the poor quality idol of Parashuram installed at Parashurama theme park in Udupi district.

Responding to the issue raised by Congress member U.B. Venkatesh, the Minister told the Legislative Council on Tuesday that the poor quality work did not happen during the Congress regime, but during the previous BJP government. “It happened during the time of those carrying gods on their head. The people of Udupi and Mangaluru are known for their devotion towards gods. I feel bad if this happens in such places,” he said, adding that he had received complaints regarding the issue.

The Parashurama statue at Parashurama theme park at Ummikal Hills in Karkala taluk has turned controversial after allegations were made that the statue was of poor quality. The district administration in October, 2023, removed the top half of the statue for strengthening work.

Taking objection to the statement, BJP member Bharathi Shetty said, “Even before an inquiry, why are you judging? All investigation agencies are with you. Get an inquiry done. We are not objecting to the inquiry, but to what you are saying.” Janata Dal (Secular) member Govindraj asked why instead of getting a report from the department, the Minister was reading out from a newspaper.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that they also believed in God much more than others. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah agreed for a CID inquiry on February 6. The Nagmohan Das committee will also give its report. Action will be taken against whoever has committed irregularities in the name of god.”

