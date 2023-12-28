GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tanda residents stage protest against anganwadi worker converting Hindus as Christians in Belagavi district

December 28, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of a Lambani Tanda in Obalapura village of Belagavi district staging a protest on Thursday.

Residents of a Lambani Tanda in Obalapura village of Belagavi district staging a protest on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Residents of a Lambani Tanda in Ramdurg in Belagavi district have complained that an anganwadi worker is part of a group that is illegally converting Hindus as Christians.

The residents staged a protest in the village by holding posters of Guru Seva Lal and shouting slogans against the worker.

In a memorandum to Child Development Project officer Shankar Kambar, the residents said that anganwadi worker in Obalapura village Sumitra Lamani is converting members of Lambani community by offering them goods and money.

They said that she is also not carrying out her duties properly. She is not distributing food and other material to children and new mothers, the memorandum said.

The worker also goes on unauthorised leave several days of the week, they said. They added that around 25 families from a nearby tanda have been converted over two decades ago, but they all came to know about it only when they celebrated Christmas in their houses.

