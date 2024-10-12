GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu train accident: 182 passengers who boarded from Mysuru are safe, say authorities

Due to Mysuru-Dharbhanga Express-goods train collision in Tamil Nadu’s Kavaraippettai, railways has diverted a few trains.

Published - October 12, 2024 07:57 am IST - MYSURU:

The Hindu Bureau
Passengers with their belongings being transported to an alternative route by the railway authorities after the The Mysuru-Darbanga Express rammed a stationary goods train, at Kavarapettai near Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Passengers with their belongings being transported to an alternative route by the railway authorities after the The Mysuru-Darbanga Express rammed a stationary goods train, at Kavarapettai near Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu on Friday, October 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Mysuru-Dharbhanga Express which collided with a goods train at Kavaraippettai railway station in Chennai-Gudur section on Friday (October 11, 2024) at around 8.30 p.m. was packed to capacity.

Sources in the railways said as per the reservation chart, 990 people had reservations of whom 182 passengers were from Mysuru.

Most boarding takes place enroute with bulk in Bengaluru and the weekly express service was popular among the migrant workers from Bihar-Jharkhand region, according to the sources.

The railway authorities said here on Saturday (October 12, 2024) that they contacted each of 182 passengers who had boarded from Mysuru and confirmed that all of them were safe and had left by a special train to Dharbhanga.

Trains diverted

Due to the collision, the following trains have been diverted:

Train No.12509  Sir M.Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Guwahati Express, journey which commenced on October 11th from Bengaluru, has been diverted to run via Katpadi, Melpakkam, Renigunta and Gudur skipping stoppages at Arakkonam and Perambur railway stations with an additional stoppage at Tiruttani railway station.

Train No.12552 Sir M.Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express journey commencing on October 12 from Bengaluru, will be diverted to run via Dharmavaram and Vijayawada skipping stoppages at Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur and Gudur railway stations.

Train No.12295 Sir M.Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Danapur Express, journey commencing from Bengaluru on October 12, will be diverted to run via Dharmavaram, Kazipet and Ramagundam skipping stoppages at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarpet, Kuppam, Jolarpettai Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warrangal.

Published - October 12, 2024 07:57 am IST

railway accident / Tamil Nadu

