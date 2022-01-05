Tamil Nadu police arrest former Minister in Hassan

Hassan

05 January 2022 15:26 IST

He is accused of collecting huge sums of money from several persons by promising jobs

Tamil Nadu police arrested former Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji in connection with a cheating case in Hassan on January 5. Virudhunagar district police had been searching for him in Tamil Nadu and parts of Karnataka.

It is said that the AIADMK leader had been hiding near Hassan for the last few days. After collecting information about his whereabouts, the police sighted his vehicle on B.M. Road. They caught up with the vehicle, and took the former Minister into custody.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Bhalaji had served as Minister for Milk and Dairy Development in the Tamil Nadu Government. He has been accused of collecting huge sums of money from several persons by promising jobs.

Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda told The Hindu that he had not received any official communication from Tamil Nadu police on the arrest. “Normally, whenever police from other States conduct such an operation, they inform the local police. So far we have not received official communication from them,” he said.