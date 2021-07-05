Tamil Nadu is a perennial litigant on Cauvery issues: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru

05 July 2021 00:00 IST

He says Karnataka in the right on Mekedatu project

Describing Tamil Nadu as a perennial litigant on Cauvery issues, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday slammed that State’s government for repeatedly objecting to Karnataka’s projects in the Cauvery basin.

He also said that the new DMK government was indulging in political adventure by blowing up small issues to suit their political needs. “They have always had a problem with the Markandeya project,” he told reporters here.

Advertising

Advertising

“Tamil Nadu has always gone into litigation when it pertains to water issues in Karnataka, whether it is in the Cauvery main scheme or other schemes in the Cauvery basin,” he said, adding that the State was within its jurisdiction when it came to Mekedatu. “It is meant for drinking water and Karnataka will not prevent their share of water.”

Saying that Karnataka was legally correct on the Mekedatu issue, he said it would help both States. “It will be a win-win situation. While Karnataka will get drinking water, Tamil Nadu will be assured of its share even in deficit years since currently there is no reservoir downstream of the KRS. Despite knowing the advantages, Tamil Nadu has been opposing the Mekedatu project,” he said.

Devolution of funds

On the issue of devolution of funds to the tune of ₹5,000 crore under the special grant as per the recommendations of the 15th Financial Commission, Mr. Bommai said that even in the past, under the UPA government, it had not implemented many suggestions of the previous Finance Commissions. “However, the State has already written to the Centre. We are urging the Centre to release the money and we will go to Delhi, if need be. We will protect the interests of the State.”

Regarding the reduction in petroleum cess, the Home Minister, who also represents the State in the GST Council, said it was a national issue that needed discussion before taking a unanimous decision.

When his opinion was sought on Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar’s statement welcoming those who had earlier deserted the party to apply for membership, Mr. Bommai said it was an internal matter of the Congress. “It shows that currently the Congress does not have enough strength and is now dependent on imported strength,” he said.