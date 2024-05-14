GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu governor R.N. Ravi, wife visit Shravanabelagola

The couple expressed their wish to visit the place again during the next Mahamastakabhisheka to be held in 2030

Published - May 14, 2024 05:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu governor R.N. Ravi and his wife being felicitated by the seer of Vindhyagiri Jain Mutt in Shravanabelagola, Hassan district on May 14, 2024.

Tamil Nadu governor R.N. Ravi and his wife being felicitated by the seer of Vindhyagiri Jain Mutt in Shravanabelagola, Hassan district on May 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu governor R.N. Ravi and his wife Lakshmi visited Shravanabelagola, a well-known pilgrimage centre for Jains, in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan, on Tuesday, May 14.

The couple visited the Vindhyagiri Jain Mutt, and met Abhinava Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamy. The seer felicitated the couple and gave them books.

Tamil Nadu governor R.N. Ravi at Shravanabelgola in Hassan district on May 14, 2024.

Tamil Nadu governor R.N. Ravi at Shravanabelgola in Hassan district on May 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravi said he had read about the place as a student and was happy to visit the place, known for the Gomateshwara statue and its historical significance. He also expressed his wish to visit the place again during the next Mahamastakabhisheka of the statue to be held in 2030.

