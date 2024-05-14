Tamil Nadu governor R.N. Ravi, wife visit Shravanabelagola

Tamil Nadu governor R.N. Ravi and his wife Lakshmi visited Shravanabelagola, a well-known pilgrimage centre for Jains, in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan, on Tuesday, May 14.

The couple visited the Vindhyagiri Jain Mutt, and met Abhinava Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamy. The seer felicitated the couple and gave them books.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravi said he had read about the place as a student and was happy to visit the place, known for the Gomateshwara statue and its historical significance. He also expressed his wish to visit the place again during the next Mahamastakabhisheka of the statue to be held in 2030.