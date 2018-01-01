Tamil Nadu bus hits tree, passengers safe

A Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation (TNSRTC) bus hit a roadside tree at Ghattakamadhenahalli under KGF police district limits in Bangarpet taluk on Monday morning. The incident occurred when the driver attempted to avoid hitting a two-wheeler.
However, no casualties were reported. The bike rider and bus driver sustained minor injuries. The bus was proceeding to Vellore in Tamil Nadu with around 40 passengers. The window panes of the bus were smashed under the impact of the accident.
