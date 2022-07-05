Tamil Nadu boy tops COMEDK UGET-2022

A. Venkat, a student from Hosur in Tamil Nadu, emerged the topper in the COMED-K UGET-2022 entrance exam, the results of the exam were announced on Tuesday.

Vishal Bysani from Bengaluru came second, followed by Apoorv Tandon from Bengaluru, Kanishk Sharma from Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh and Siddhartha Singh from Bengaluru.

Out of the first 10 ranks, 5 have been secured by Karnataka candidates, whereas this number is 52 out of first 100 rank holders.

The COMED-K UGET-2022 entrance test was conducted online in 230 centers located in 154 cities across the country. As against 61,635 candidates who applied seeking engineering UG seats, around 57,387 candidates wrote the test on June 19.

Subsequently, provisional answer keys were published on June 22 and the final key answers published on June 30. As the exam was conducted in two sessions, percentile scores of the candidates have been considered for announcing the rank, a COMEDK release said.

A total of 5,930 candidates are in 90 to 100 percentile, and out of this 1,768 candidates are from Karnataka. Similarly, 5,620 candidates are between 80 to 90 percentile and among this, 1,753 candidates are from Karnataka. Likewise, 6,347 candidates are between 70 to 80 percentile, of which 2,138 candidates are from Karnataka.

Rank cards of the eligible candidates have been generated and available to the candidates in their ‘applicant login’ on the COMEDK website www.comedk.org.

This year also, the COMEDK counselling will be conducted online and the candidates have to upload the scanned copies of the documents through their login. These uploaded documents will be verified by the panel of expert verification officers.

The number of seats available for being filled up, the quantum of tuition fees and counselling dates would be notified in due course. A separate set of counselling process document detailing the procedure for participating in the counselling would also be made available shortly and the candidates are required to refer to the website regularly for all the updates, said a release.