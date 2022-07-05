Karnataka

Tamil Nadu boy tops COMEDK UGET 2022

A. Venakat, a student from Hosur in Tamil Nadu, emerged the topper in the COMED-K UGET-2022 entrance exam. The results of the exam were announced on July 5.

Vishal Bysani from Bengaluru came second followed by Apoorva Tandan from Bengaluru, Kanishk Sharma from Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh and Siddhartha Singh from Bengaluru.

Students from Bengaluru grabbed 5 ranks in the top 10.

The COMED-K UGET-2022 entrance exam was held on June 19 across India. Of the 57,387 students who appeared for the exam, 5,930 candidates got 90 to 100 percentile, 5,620 candidates got 80 to 90 percentile, and 6,347 candidates scored 70 to 80 percentile.


