Taluk office demolished in Hassan

The taluk office building on B.M. Road in Hassan city was demolished on Saturday night. The district administration had decided to demolish the building for a new one in its place. The office was shifted to another building on M.G. Road recently.

The contractor, who had bagged the demolition work, razed the building with the help of earthmovers before dawn on Sunday. Residents of the city, unaware of the late-night development, were surprised to notice the rubble at the place.

The issue of demolishing the government building, said to be over 30 years old, had been a topic of heated political debate between leaders of the JD(S) and the BJP. Former Minister H.D. Revanna, at a press conference, had said that he would not allow the building to be demolished. He had also threatened that if the administration went ahead with its plan, it would have to witness strong protests. He had also warned that the incidents could lead to violence which the district witnessed in the past.

However, BJP MLA Preetham Gowda had maintained that the building would be demolished irrespective of the protests. “We are taking up development works in the interest of the public. Earlier, when Revanna was the Minister, many buildings including the district hospital, Channapatna tank, Gandhada Kothi (sandal kothi) were demolished in the name of development. He has no moral right to question now,” he said.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok, during his recent visit to the district, had said the government had decided to build new office complexes in the city. The Deputy Commissioner’s office complex would also be demolished, he added.