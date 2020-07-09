Taluk, district hospitals to get ₹207 cr. for infrastructure

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to release ₹207.98 crore to the Health and Family Welfare Department for purchase of beds, high-flow oxygen devices, and other civil and electricity-related works in taluk and district COVID-19 hospitals.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said these measures would enable hospitals to conduct COVID-19 tests and provide results as quickly as possible. The Cabinet also ratified grant of ₹81.99 crore to the department for purchase of equipment in other hospitals, he said. It was also decided to bring an Ordinance to increase amount under the Contingency Fund from ₹80 crore to ₹500 crore. The amount allocated in the Contingency Fund without the budgetary provision and therefore amendment to be made to the law for increasing the allocation, he said.

It was used for releasing funds towards relief package for flower growers, vegetable vendors, autorickshaw drivers, taxi drivers and other sections of the unorganised sector that had suffered during the pandemic, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

The Cabinet did not discuss about imposing any lockdown, he clarified.