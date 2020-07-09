Taluk, district hospitals to get ₹207 cr. for infrastructure

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to release ₹207.98 crore to the Health and Family Welfare Department for purchase of beds, high-flow oxygen devices, and other civil and electricity-related works in taluk and district COVID-19 hospitals.
Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said these measures would enable hospitals to conduct COVID-19 tests and provide results as quickly as possible. The Cabinet also ratified grant of ₹81.99 crore to the department for purchase of equipment in other hospitals, he said. It was also decided to bring an Ordinance to increase amount under the Contingency Fund from ₹80 crore to ₹500 crore. The amount allocated in the Contingency Fund without the budgetary provision and therefore amendment to be made to the law for increasing the allocation, he said.
It was used for releasing funds towards relief package for flower growers, vegetable vendors, autorickshaw drivers, taxi drivers and other sections of the unorganised sector that had suffered during the pandemic, Mr. Madhuswamy said.
The Cabinet did not discuss about imposing any lockdown, he clarified.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath