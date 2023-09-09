ADVERTISEMENT

Talks still in initial stage: HDK

September 09, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Discussions regarding the tie-up between his party and BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are still at an initial phase, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Saturday, a day after veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa stated that both parties have reached an agreement.

Maintaining that seat sharing and other things are yet to be discussed, the former Chief Minister said “more than give and take, trust and respect are important.”

A meeting of JD(S) party workers has been called on Sunday, where their opinion will be gathered, he said, adding that “time to respond to all these issues -- preliminary discussions regarding alliance, Congress leaders’ statements -- is still far.”

