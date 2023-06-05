Talks, saplings planting mark World Environment Day in the three districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag

June 05, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Talks on environmental issues, planting of saplings by students in various schools, colleges and on the premises of private and public offices and other activities marked the World Environment Day in the districts of Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag on Monday.

Apart from wearing green, several students brought saplings to schools and colleges and planted them on the premises of their educational institutions. They also took a pledge to conserve environment.

In residential localities, members of various residents organisations planted saplings on playgrounds and by the roadside. There were also talks on measures required to conserve the ecology and enhance greenery.

Speaking at one of the environment day programmes, Principal District and Sessions Judge K.G. Shanti emphasised the need to sensitise children on protection of environment. Parents should make their children plant at least one sapling and nurture it till it grew into a tree, she said.

Elaborating on the extent of damage done to nature by human beings in the name of development, she explained how deforestation has led to climate change, global warming and other adverse impacts. Man-animal conflict too is the result of dwindling forest cover, she said.

Ms. Shanti said that stern action should be taken against those indiscriminately exploiting natural resources and damaging environment. She also emphasised the need to focus on achieving sustainable development without causing much harm to the ecology.

Nakshatra Vana

At the Indian Institute of Technology in Dharwad, a plantation programme to raise Nakshatra Vana was organised on Monday with Director of IIT Dharwad Venkappayya R. Desai inaugurating it.

Speaking on the occasion, he explained that Nakshatra Vana being an ancient concept ensured biodiversity of plants for a robust and stable ecosystem.

At a programme held at SDM College of Engineering in Dharwad, District Environment Officer I.H. Jagadish emphasised the need for public participation in environment conservation and asked the people to say no to plastic.

Principal of the college K. Gopinath, secretary of SDM Society Jeevandhar Kumar and others were present.

‘Literates cause more damage’

At the environment day programme at GK Law College in Hubballi, environmentalist and lecturer Harshavardhan Sheelavant delivered a talk on how the literates are causing more damage to nature than the illiterates.

He urged law students to come forward to take up environmental issues and contribute towards environment protection.

Principal Sharada G. Patil stressed the need for students to participate in nation-building activities and begin with standing up for the right cause in their respective localities.

She said that although there will be several hurdles, it is important to oppose any move to damage environment on the pretext of development.

Across the three districts, apart from students and officials, members of various organisations planted saplings in their areas and took a pledge to protect environment.

