‘Talks only way out for farmers’

Hassan

02 November 2021 19:35 IST

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has said the farmers’ issue could be resolved if they came to talks. “Nothing will sort out if they continue to hold protest on the streets”, she said.

She told presspersons in Hassan on Tuesday that the Central Government had held talks with farmers 11 times. But, the issues had not been resolved. “Instead of continuing the protest, if they come to talks, we can find a solution”, he said.

Regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, she said a committee had been constituted to probe the incident. The truth would be out once the committee presented its report. “The Opposition parties had been making efforts to use the incident for their political benefits.”

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Shobha Karandlaje was in Hassan to visit the Hasanamba temple.