Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Why are BJP workers angry in Karnataka?

Nistula Hebbar July 31, 2022 20:30 IST

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the recent protests in Karnataka over the murder of Harsha Jingade and Praveen Nettaru, and what these protests mean for BJP in the state.

In the BJP’s often dismal self-assessment of its dismal expansion in the southern States, the one bright spark used to be its success in Karnataka. Events in the last few months show that the party now has a Karnataka-sized problem, just less than a year before polls in the State. In a State where the BJP was in power, how were such violent murders allowed to happen, cadres wonder after the death of Harsha Jingade and Praveen Nettaru. In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the recent protests in Karnataka over the murder of Harsha Jingade and Praveen Nettaru, and what these protests mean for BJP in the state.



