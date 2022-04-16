Karnataka

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What led to the political storm in Karnataka?

Basavaraj Bommai’s government has walked into a perfect storm with the exit of a second minister in two years from the BJP led government. K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj put in his papers in Bengaluru after holding out for a while after his name was brought into a case of a death by suicide of a Belagavi based civil contractor Santosh Patil.

What was the incident that led to this pass, and what are the challenges before the BJP?


