Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What led to the political storm in Karnataka?

Nistula Hebbar April 16, 2022 19:20 IST

Nistula Hebbar April 16, 2022 19:20 IST

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the resignation of Karnataka Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, and the challenges before the BJP in the state.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the resignation of Karnataka Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, and the challenges before the BJP in the state.

Basavaraj Bommai’s government has walked into a perfect storm with the exit of a second minister in two years from the BJP led government. K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj put in his papers in Bengaluru after holding out for a while after his name was brought into a case of a death by suicide of a Belagavi based civil contractor Santosh Patil. What was the incident that led to this pass, and what are the challenges before the BJP?



Our code of editorial values