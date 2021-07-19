Karnataka

Talking Politics With Nistula Hebbar | Reboot in Karnataka government?

Nistula Hebbar 19 July 2021 16:59 IST
Updated: 19 July 2021 17:01 IST

A video discussing whether Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's government is headed towards big changes.

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's July 16 meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP Legislature Party meeting slated for the second anniversary of the Yediyurappa government on July 26. 

While BJP circles are abuzz with talk of a large-scale Cabinet reshuffle, there is also intense speculation about a possible leadership change.

