Talk to yourself and make informed career choices, students told

IAS officer emphasises the need to look within and find oneself

“Give time to yourself, talk to yourself and explore your capabilities and then make an informed choice,” Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation and IAS officer B. Gopalkrishna told students at The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Session-2022 here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the career counselling programme held at KLE Society’s Bio Technology hall in B.V.B. College of Engineering and Technology, Dr. Gopalkrishna, a medical graduate, advised the students not yield to peer pressure while making a career choice.

He emphasised the need for one “to look within and find oneself” before making any decision on career. “In a knowledge-driven economy, services are of great importance. It is not enough if you offer just services. You have to offer best services or you have to get the business out of what you do. And to do that, what you require is passion towards your chosen field,” he said.

Determination, passion and compassion are the three things that one requires to become a successful individual in the chosen field, he said while citing the example of Sachin Tendulkar, who he said, pursued his game passionately to achieve several milestones.

The Municipal Commissioner also advised parents not to put too much pressure on their children and allow them to make their choice by identifying their capabilities. Dr. Gopalkrishna briefly referred to his own story of becoming the IAS topper.

Multiple skills

Speaking on general education, Founder and CEO of CIGMA Ameen-E-Mudassar gave a bird’s eye view of the various career options, including those on the less trodden path. Briefing his life story about becoming professional counsellor from an engineer, Mr. Ameen sensitised the students about the myriad career options before them. He advised them to visit colleges, talk to their seniors, and make informed choices.

His presentation covered the new careers that had emerged post COVID-19 and asked the students to develop multitasking skills.

Former KEA Nodal Officer G.C. Niranjan dealt at length about the CET counselling process and gave tips to students about the do’s and don’ts during counselling.

Women better equipped

During the Interaction, Director, Training and HRD, M.M. Joshi Eye Insitute, R. Krishnaprasad, briefed about the prerequisites for becoming a doctor. He explained about the special status that doctors enjoyed in the society when compared to other professionals and those with compassion should serve as doctors. “Women are considered best suited for medical profession as they are compassionate by nature,” he said replying to a girl student’s query. Referring to the declining number of family physicians, he said it was equally rewarding and satisfying service as a general practitioner would be able to reach out to more people and impact their lives than specialist doctors who would be able to offer only specific services.

No best course

M.R. Patil, Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, KLE Technological University and Director of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation, said there was nothing called best course as the trends changed according to the changing times. He too called on the students to equip themselves with additional skills by the time they completed their graduation in their chosen field so that they would have better offers. Replying to a query, he said that studying in an autonomous institution would be beneficial as the students would have options to opt for innovative courses and work for various projects.

During the interaction session, students and their parents got several of their doubts cleared about various fields apart from engineering and medical sciences and also got to know about careers and courses that they had never heard of. Several of them thanked The Hindu for the initiative.

