Talk on writing research project proposals

The Sri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management (SMVITM) in association with ISTE Faculty Chapter held a talk on the topic “Writing research project proposals to funding agencies” at Bantakal in Udupi district on Saturday.

A press release issued here on Monday said that M.S. Santhosh, Centre for Innovation Incubation Research and Consultancy (CIIRC), Jyothy Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, was the resource person. He began his lecture highlighting the need for research funding to carry out quality research.

He spoke on the various funding agencies working in the country and the time required for acceptance of such proposals. He cited examples of common mistakes that occur during the writing of the project proposals and suggested measures to overcome them.

He concluded the talk by asking the faculty to focus on quality research and to cultivate a habit of reviewing the proposals for constant improvement before sending them to the funding agencies.

Thirumaleshwara Bhat, Principal of SMVITM, Vasudeva, Dean Research and Consultancy, were present.