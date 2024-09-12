ADVERTISEMENT

Talk on status of Dalits in India in Shivamogga

Published - September 12, 2024 08:18 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The sexual assaults on women belonging to the oppressed castes hardly evoke responses from the civil society of the country, compared to the incidents involving women from historically privileged communities, stated N. Ravi Kumar, poet and journalist, in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a talk on Dalit – An analysis organised by Bahumukhi, a forum for literary and cultural debates in Shivamogga, Mr. Ravi Kumar said during the rape and murder of a girl reported in 2012, the one reported in Hyderabad in 2019, or the recent incident in Kolkata, the civil society staged protests and demanded strict action against the perpetrators of the crime.

“This is how civil society should respond to atrocities against women. However, we do not see such a response when women from marginalised communities are victims. There were hardly any protests when a Dalit woman was sexually assaulted and murdered in Vijayapura in 2017. Similarly, there were hardly protests when Dalit sisters were raped and found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh in 2022,” he said.

The people from downtrodden sections continue to face atrocities in different ways in the changing world. “People elected from reserved constituencies have to maintain good rapport with upper caste people and remain silent on atrocities on Dalits in their areas. Many senior politicians have said that they were denied opportunities because of their caste,” he stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Ravi Kumar made a presentation on the status of Dalits in the country with statistics on crimes against Dalits and newspaper reports on atrocities against Dalits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US