Talk on new Chief Minister for Karnataka irrelevant, claims Minister

Updated - June 28, 2024 10:00 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. File.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. File. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

“As long as there is a Chief Minister, the discussion on another Chief Minister for Karnataka is irrelevant,” Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said in Bagalkot on Friday.

“Karnataka has a Chief Minister now. Siddaramaiah is among the most popular Chief Ministers in the country,” he claimed.

“A discussion on another Chief Minister is irrelevant and unnecessary,” he told reporters.

“I don’t know who started this, for no apparent reason. At times, some people express their opinion. But I do not want to add to it. I have made it clear. It is meaningless to talk about it. When there is a Chief Minister, another does not take over,” he said.

“Some swamijis in the State may have given statements. That is just their opinion. But when it comes to issues like appointment of the Chief Minister, the party will take the final decision,” he said.

Responding to Leader of Opposition R. Ashok’s statement that the State government will fall due to internal strife, he asked the BJP leaders to ensure that the Union government stays safe.

“People have not given majority to the BJP yet. They have given a clear message to the BJP,” he said, asking that party to understand it and act responsibly. “It will be good for the country if there is inclusive governance,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that NEET question papers were leaked. It is a question of our children’s future. People have lost confidence in the system due to question paper leaks. The case should be investigated thoroughly and the implications publicly discussed. Questions like what is the benefit of NEET?, whether there is a system to protect the welfare of children in our State or not? should be raised,” he said.

Karnataka

