‘Talent, hard work must to produce good literary works’

Writer S.L. Bhyrappa has said that talent alone is not the requirement for producing good literary works and hard work is also required.

He was responding after being felicitated with the Ambikatanayadatta Award by the Da.Raa. Bendre National Memorial Trust here on Friday evening.

The award carries a purse of ₹1 lakh, a citation, and a memento and was presented to him by the former chairman of the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Guruling Kapse, in the presence of the former Vice-Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Tejaswi Kattimani.

Mr. Bhyrappa said that earlier writers chose to write to express their views and were reluctant to speak on their works.

However after the emergence of ‘Navya Kavya’, the writers started speaking about their works leading to self appreciation and consequent arguments and one-sided criticism.

Referring to an incident, which happened during a symposium chaired by poet laureate D.R. Bendre in Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Bhyrappa said that the remarks by Mr. Bendre about his works boosted his confidence in going ahead with his writing.

He said Mr. Bendre was not only a poet but also a philosopher and guide.

“He [Mr. Bendre] could produce scholarly works because he travelled extensively in search of subjects and made efforts to understand the pulse of the people,” he said.

Chairman of Da.Raa. Bendre National Memorial Trust D.M. Hiremath welcomed the gathering. ‘Bendre Geeta Gayana’, a rendition of the poems of D.R. Bendre by Ramya Vashistha and troupe from Bengaluru, enthralled the audience.