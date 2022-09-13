Talawara Community to display black flag during CM’s visit to Kalaburagi

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Karnataka Rajya Talawara S.T. Horata Samiti have decided to stage a protest by holding black flags during Chief Minister’s visit to Kalaburagi during Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day celebrations on September 17.

Sardar Rayappa, Samiti State president addressing press persons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday said though BJP leaders had claimed credit for getting a union cabinet clearance for according Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Talawara community, the community still fails to enjoy reservation benefits in education and government employment. The BJP leaders have made tall promises of issuing ST certificates to Talawara community within 48 hours during the recent by elections, and now they have forgotten about their promises.

He accused the officials of revenue department in Kalaburagi district of not issuing ST certificates to those belonging to Talawara community. The officials are issuing Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates, as there has been no notification classifying talawara as STs.

Mr. Rayappa demanded the State government to transfer the officers, creating confusion and deliberately denying the ST certificates for the community.