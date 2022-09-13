Talawara Community to display black flag during CM’s visit to Kalaburagi

Members of the community to stage protest on the occasion of Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day on Sept. 17

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
September 13, 2022 22:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Karnataka Rajya Talawara S.T. Horata Samiti have decided to stage a protest by holding black flags during Chief Minister’s visit to Kalaburagi during Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day celebrations on September 17.

Sardar Rayappa, Samiti State president addressing press persons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday said though BJP leaders had claimed credit for getting a union cabinet clearance for according Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Talawara community, the community still fails to enjoy reservation benefits in education and government employment. The BJP leaders have made tall promises of issuing ST certificates to Talawara community within 48 hours during the recent by elections, and now they have forgotten about their promises.

He accused the officials of revenue department in Kalaburagi district of not issuing ST certificates to those belonging to Talawara community. The officials are issuing Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates, as there has been no notification classifying talawara as STs.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rayappa demanded the State government to transfer the officers, creating confusion and deliberately denying the ST certificates for the community.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app