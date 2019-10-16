Talacauvery all set for Theerthodbhava

The Kodagu district administration has made all arrangements for the Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery, which is scheduled to take place in the early hours of October 18.

The event is marked by a sudden gush of water from the spring at the specified time (12.59 a.m. as per the Hindu almanac). A large number of devotees were expected to throng the birthplace to witness the annual event.

The district administration on Wednesday said it was fully prepared for the event.

The Madikeri-Bhagamandala-Talacauvery Road was being repaired and potholes were being covered with bitumen to facilitate smooth movement of traffic. The work on illuminating the area for the occasion was almost done.

Separate parking arrangement has been made at Talacauvery and the area near the holy pond was being barricaded to regulate the rush.

A release from the district administration said use of plastic bottles and plastic pots has been banned for collecting holy water. Holy water would be given only to those who bring steel or copper containers.

Two giant LED screens will be put up at the venue for telecasting the event.

More than 20 special KSRTC buses will ply between Madikeri and Talacauvery to facilitate transportation of devotees.

More buses will be run from Bhagamandala and also from Madikeri seeing the traffic load, according to KSRTC officials.