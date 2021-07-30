Taking vaccine to people’s doorsteps

The Yadgir district administration has been making efforts to prevent the spread of the pandemic by vaccinating people in urban and rural areas as well, with the help of a private agency, Care India.

While flagging off COVID-19 express vehicles in Yadgir on Friday, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya said that with an aim to reaching out to people with vaccine, the district administration has sought help from Care India to ensure 100% vaccination.

“As many as 10 such vehicles have been reserved to administer vaccine to people. Of the 10 vehicles, six are meant for rural areas, while four will be used in the urban areas,” Dr. Ragapriya said.

A total of 50 staff members, including 25 from Care India, will vaccinate people every day as per the target given to them, she added.

District Health Officer Indumathi Kamashetty, medical officer S.K. Vinitha, Care India manager Bhavani Shankar and Bhagavanth Anawar were present.