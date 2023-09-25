Taking administration to the people is our commitment, says Minister

September 25, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

“Instead of people coming to the government for redressal of their issues, the government itself will come to you to address your issues. It is our commitment. Janata Darshan is designed in such a way that the people are put at the centre and the entire administration comes to the people. It is another step forward in our efforts to give pro-people governance. You all need to make use of the programme,” Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge said, after flagging off the first district-level Janata Darshan programme at the Taluk Stadium in Chincholi of Kalaburagi district on Monday.

“We have already fulfilled four of the five guarantees that we promised in the run-up to the Assembly elections. We will shortly implement the fifth one. All the guarantee schemes are designed and oriented to ensure the development of the downtrodden, marginalised and middle-class sections of society. We have delivered as promised,” Mr. Kharge said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the development of Kalyana Karnataka, Mr. Kharge said that a special grant of ₹5,000 crore allocated to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) will play a key role in changing the landscape of the region for better.

“A sum of ₹3,000 crore of the ₹5,000 crore allocated to KKRDB is already released. We will put the money to good use for improving infrastructure and empowering the people of the region. We are going to establish the Nagavi Institute of Competitive Examinations (NICE) to offer special coaching for the students of the region aspiring to write competitive examinations. We are building 400 community toilets for women at a cost of ₹30 lakh,” Mr. Kharge said, appealing to Chincholi MLA Avinash Jadhav and Member of Legislative Council Tippannappa Kamaknur to join hands with the government for the development of Chicholi Assembly segment.

Mr. Kamaknur, in his address, commended Mr. Kharge for discharging his duty as a Minister and bringing the administration to the people. He also hailed the contributions of Congress veteran and All India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge to the region as well as the country. “If people bless Mr. [Mallikarjun] Kharge, he will become the Prime Minister of India,” Mr. Kamaknur said.

The district administration made elaborate arrangements for facilitating people to submit their applications to Mr. Kharge directly in the day-long Janata Darshan.

With most of the district and taluk level officers being present in the programme, the Minister tried to resolve the issues on the spot. Several government departments, State-owned financial institutions and corporations put their stalls with multimedia content to sensitise the people to the welfare programmes and financial assistance available for different sets of beneficiaries.

