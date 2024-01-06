Take up more tree planting drives under MGNREGA: Secretary

January 06, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MYSURU

Senior IAS officer and Secretary in charge of Mysuru district S. Selva Kumar on Saturday, January 6, told the Social Forestry division of the Forest Department to maximise the planting of saplings seeking support under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). More trees have to be planted on the roadsides and nurtured till they develop into trees.

At the progress review meeting held at the ZP office here, Mr. Kumar said construction of school compound walls and school playgrounds can also be taken up under MGNREGA.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra suggested bio-fencing of school buildings and playgrounds by taking up more tree-planting drives. “The school playgrounds can have bio-fencing initiatives by planting more saplings that can act as a compound wall. If tree planting was taken up under MGNREGA, more man-days can be ensured.”

During the meeting, Dr. Rajendra said there was no drinking water crisis in the district as there was sufficient groundwater in urban and rural areas. If any village faces a water shortage in the coming days, private borewells in such places can be identified and taken up on rent for supplying water for the community.

Senior officials said many clinics are running without availing licences under the KPME Act. The Health Department officials must find out such clinics and take steps under the Act.

The DC said COVID-19 positive patients are being isolated for seven days in the district.