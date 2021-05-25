Take up house surveys, officers told

Hassan

25 May 2021 19:31 IST

Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar has directed officers of Hassan district administration to conduct house surveys to look for people with symptoms and also carry out extensive tests to avoid the spread of COVID-19. He held a meeting of officers in Hassan on Tuesday.

Considering the increase in the number of positive cases in rural areas, the Chief Secretary said that the officers should constitute village-level teams to tackle the situation and put them into action within a week. Besides the 3,000 RT-PCR tests every day, 1,000 Rapid Antigen Tests should be conducted, he said.

All the infected people should be shifted to the nearest COVID-19 Care Centres or hospitals. “Within the next 15 days, the situation in the district should be brought under control,” the officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences has been getting 20 kilo litres of medical oxygen. An oxygen generator with a capacity to produce 1,000 litres a minute has been sanctioned by the Centre. Besides that, two more generators have been sanctioned by the State government and the tender process is already on for this. “With all these facilities, the number of deaths due to the infection should be brought down,” he said.

He also told the officers to treat patients with black fungus and white fungus at designated hospitals and purchase medicine required for treatment.

Bengaluru Regional Commissioner Naveen Raj Singh, who is also secretary in-charge of the district, and Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and others were present.

The Chief Secretary visited HIMS and reviewed the preparations made to install a new oxygen generator plant on campus. He inspected the COVID-19 war room. The officer visited the vaccination centre set up in the Nursing College and also COVID Care Centre at SDM Ayurveda College.