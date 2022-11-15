‘Take tablets to prevent lymphatic filariasis’

November 15, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has appealed to people that everybody above the age of two should compulsorily consume tablets to prevent lymphatic filariasis, which is commonly known as elephantiasis, and help make the district disease-free.

She was addressing a gathering after administering tablets to schoolchildren during a mass drug administration (MDA) programme at Don Bosco School in Yadgir on Monday.

The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, the zilla panchayat and the District and Health and Family Welfare Department.

“The disease is caused by infection with parasites classified as nematodes (roundworms) of the family Filarioidea that are transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitos. The main symptom of elephantiasis is gross enlargement and swelling of an area of the body because of the accumulation of fluid. The arms and legs are the areas most often affected. An entire arm or leg may swell to several times its normal size resembling the thick, round appearance of an elephant’s leg,” she said.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that these conditions have no cure. Therefore, everybody, except those who are barred for health-related reasons, should consume tablets as a precautionary measure.

Ms. Snehal said that the Health Department has arranged for reaching tablets to each individual household.