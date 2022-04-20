Take stringent action against rioters: Former Minister K S Eshwarappa

Former Minister alleges that head of the contractors’ association is a Congress agent

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa wants the State and Union Governments to take stringent action against people and organisations engaged in disturbing peace.

Addressing a media conference in Shivamogga on April 20, Mr. Eshwarappa cited incidents of violence at DJ Halli and KG Halli in Bengaluru. A Hindutva activist (Harsha) was murdered in Shivamogga. Another youth was murdered in Bengaluru.

“Now, violence has been reported in Hubballi. There are video clips to suggest that a moulvi instigated the crowd. Leaders of the Congress party were also behind such acts. I appeal to the State Government and Prime Minister to take stringent action against people involved in such crimes,” he said.

He questioned the silence of Congress and JD(S) leaders on the violence. “They had not bothered to condemn the violence, as they were concentrating on votes of the minorities,” he commented.

Further, commenting on the allegations of corruption levelled against the BJP government, he said the allegations were not backed by sufficient evidence.

“The head of the contractors’ association is a Congress agent. He had been making allegations for political reasons. In a democratic set-up, people’s mandate is supreme. Let the people decide on the corruption charges,” he said.