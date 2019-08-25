‘Take strict measures for effective SWM’

Subhash Adi, chairman, State-level Monitoring Committee for Solid Waste Management (SWM), directed the urban local bodies (ULBs) of Hassan district to take strict measures for effective handling of solid waste. The measures include slapping of a penalty on those who violate the rules, segregation of waste at source and composting of wet waste. He held a meeting with officers here on Saturday in this regard.

From September 1, there will be a total ban on plastic bags in the district. “The government has banned all plastic bags, irrespective of microns. Local bodies have to pass bylaws to impose a penalty on sellers, manufacturers and users of plastic bags,” Mr. Adi said.

As much as 147.5 tonnes of solid waste is generated daily in the limits of urban local bodies here. There were sufficient infrastructure facilities to process the waste. “However, the segregation of waste is done at the source. Hassan CMC has committed to ensure 100% segregation of waste at source by December 31,” he said.

The ULBs have been directed to bring in a system to collect wet waste at doorsteps daily. People have to segregate the waste or pay a penalty on failing to do so. The ULBs will collect dry waste only once or twice a week. Wet waste will be converted into compost and supplied to farmers. Dry waste will be taken to designated places, where reusable items would be collected with the help of self-help groups. “The idea is to minimise dependence on landfills,” he explained.

The composting of wet waste would be taken up at the source itself. Government quarters, educational institutes and other public buildings will have composting units.

The retired High Court judge said the State-level monitoring committee had been formed as many ULBs had failed to implement Solid Waste Management Rules 2016. The earlier deadline to implement the rules was 2018. “As the progress was not good, the National Green Tribunal ordered for the constitution of the committees. We have to give a six-month progress report by August 31,” he added.