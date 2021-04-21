Take strict action against those parking on footpaths: HC

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the State government to ensure that the local authorities and the police department take action against those who park motor vehicles on footpaths as the law prohibits parking on footpaths and prescribes penal actions for such violations.

Observing that the obstruction caused by such parking amounts to violation of fundamental right of the citizens, the court said the police should initiate penal action against persons who park vehicles on footpaths, under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Karnataka Traffic Control Act, 1960.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the directions while disposing of a petition filed by 68-year-old D.S. Ramachandra Reddy, a city-based advocate.

The petitioner had questioned regular parking of vehicles on footpaths in a particular locality and the authorities had taken action against illegal parking after inspection report by the District Legal Services Authority has found illegal parking on footpaths.

The Bench also directed the government to issue necessary communication to the police and other authorities informing them about the direction of the court to effectively implement the laws that prescribe penal action for parking vehicles on footpaths.