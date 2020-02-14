‘Take strict action against doctors shirking duty’

Taking strong objection to government doctors shirking duty at their designated health institutions, Mandya MP Sumalatha on Thursday issued strict instructions to the Health Department to take action against them in accordance with the law.

She was speaking while reviewing the progress of various Centre-sponsored schemes at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting held at the zilla panchayat auditorium.

Stressing the need for government doctors to work in their designated hospitals during the stipulated timings, the MP said there have been complaints about doctors abstaining from work across the district.

The actor-turned-politician asked District Health Officer H.P. Manche Gowda whether he had observed the developments and taken any measures against such doctors. She also asked the officer if he had visited any places to attend to such complaints.

Mr. Gowda told Ms. Sumalatha that attendance registers were kept at all health institutions and the Department of Health and Family Welfare was an implementing biometric attendance system at all taluk hospitals, primary health centres and community health centres. To this, Ms. Sumalatha said that the attendance registers could have signatures in spite of doctors abstaining from work.

Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh also took strong objection to the Health Department not deploying ambulances to meet medical emergencies at ‘black spots’ identified at 28 places across the district.

Nagamangala MLA K. Suresh Gowda, the lone MLA who attended the meeting from the district, requested officials to publicise the scheme that offers financial assistance to the poor to conduct funerals/cremations.

He also expressed displeasure with the authorities concerned for their failure in curbing illegal stone extraction in the district. According to him, an influential person in Nagamangala had removed the seal on a seized stone quarrying unit and extracted a large quantity of stone.