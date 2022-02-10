Take steps to stop sale of illicit liquor, excise officials told

YADGIR

10 February 2022 22:30 IST

Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir R. Ragapriya has directed the officials of the Excise Department to curb the sale of illicit liquor in rural areas of the district.

Chairing a review meeting in Yadgir on Thursday, she said that several incidents of youth developing the habit of consuming illicit liquor in villages have come to light and in some cases, some have lost their lives too.

In view of this serious development, the officials of the Excise Department should initiate strict steps to tackle trading in illicit liquor to protect the lives of the younger generation, she said.

After reviewing data on the steps taken against the sale of illicit liquor, she asked the officials to run de-addiction centres in coordination with the Health Department to help youth who have fallen prey to such bad habits.

Deputy Commissioner of Excise Feroz Khan and other officials were present.