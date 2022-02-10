Karnataka

Take steps to stop sale of illicit liquor, excise officials told

Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir R. Ragapriya has directed the officials of the Excise Department to curb the sale of illicit liquor in rural areas of the district.

Chairing a review meeting in Yadgir on Thursday, she said that several incidents of youth developing the habit of consuming illicit liquor in villages have come to light and in some cases, some have lost their lives too.

In view of this serious development, the officials of the Excise Department should initiate strict steps to tackle trading in illicit liquor to protect the lives of the younger generation, she said.

After reviewing data on the steps taken against the sale of illicit liquor, she asked the officials to run de-addiction centres in coordination with the Health Department to help youth who have fallen prey to such bad habits.

Deputy Commissioner of Excise Feroz Khan and other officials were present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2022 10:31:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/take-steps-to-stop-sale-of-illicit-liquor-excise-officials-told/article38409260.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY