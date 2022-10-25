Take steps to prevent animal sacrifice during jatra in Tabakada Honnalli, says seer

President of Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandali Sri Dayananda Swami addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Taking exception to what he termed as official apathy in preventing animal sacrifice during the coming Jatra Mahotsav of Holeyamma Devi at Tabakada Honnalli in Kalghatgi taluk of Dharwad district on October 28, president of Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandali Sri Dayananda Swami has urged the district administration to immediately take preventive measures.

Addressing presspersons, along with office-bearers of the mandali in Hubballi on Tuesday, Sri Dayananda Swami said that as per a High Court order, animal sacrifice of any kind has been strictly banned.

“If no preventive action is taken by the district administration and the Police Department, then, the organisation will be forced to file a contempt of court case against both for their failure to implement the High Court order,” he warned.

The seer said that thousands of devotees from the districts of Haveri, Uttara Kannada and Dharwad participate in the Holeyamma Devi Jatra Mahotsav and during the fair, thousands of animals are sacrificed by them.

The organisation has been following up the issue for long. It has passed on information on such superstitious practice to the district administration, the police and the taluk administration. But the most tragic part in the whole issue is that the officials have not taken it seriously, he said.

Appreciating Vishwa Hindu Parishat for its work in organising Hindus and also its contribution towards religion, the seer said that the VHP has, however, not given much importance to cleansing temples.

“Temples, which should have become Jnanalayas (houses of knowledge), have turned into ‘vadhalayas’ (slaughterhouses). Every year, over one-and-a-half crore animals are sacrificed in temples in the name of superstitious practice and in the name of religion,” he said.

The seer said that what is even more tragic is that animal sacrifices are being carried out in around 30,000 temples that come under the jurisdiction of the Muzrai Department.

Sunanda Devi, Bhairulal Jian, Bharat Bhandari, Bharat Sanghvi, Ashok Kumar and Praveen Kumar of Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandali have urged the State government to immediately take the requisite steps to prevent animal sacrifice during the fair.

Awareness

Meanwhile, the mandali is taking out an awareness campaign against animal sacrifice through its mobile unit. A team led by the seer himself has already toured 25 villages in Kalghatgi taluk sensitising residents against superstitious practice, including animal sacrifice.