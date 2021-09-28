Take steps to improve literacy rate among SC, ST women: Minister

KALABURAGI

28 September 2021 20:03 IST

‘There is no burial ground for the oppressed castes in 515 villages’

Minister of Social Welfare and Backward Classes Development Kota Srinivas Poojary warned officials against any lapses in the utilisation of funds allocated for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC, ST).

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress and implementation of the programmes meant for SC, ST in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. Mr. Poojary directed officials to effectively utilise funds under the Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP).

Expressing displeasure over literacy rate among Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the district, Mr. Poojary directed officials to focus on improving the literacy rate of women from these communities. The male literacy rate is 74.38%, while the female literacy rate is 55.09% among these communities, he said.

Officials gave details that there are 116 sanctioned residential hostels for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (86 for boys and 23 for girls) of which, 104 hostels are functioning in their own buildings and 12 are in rented buildings. At present, the construction of 11 hostels (eight post-matriculation and three pre-matriculation) is in various stages. Of the 11 hostels, eight are in Kalaburagi, two in Jewargi and one in Chittapur taluk. The officials said that all the construction works will be completed by November-end.

During 2019-20, ₹5.13 crore was given as incentive to 247 beneficiaries in the district under several heads, including inter-caste marriage, widow remarriage and marriage of Devadasi children. And, ₹7.66 crore was given as incentive to 344 beneficiaries under the scheme in 2021-22.

Officials said that two group B posts, 67 group C posts and 389 group D posts reserved for Scheduled Castes in various departments are vacant. For Scheduled Tribes, two group C posts and 15 group D posts are vacant.

Graveyard

Officials of the Social Welfare Department provided details stating that 515 villages across the district do not have burial grounds for the oppressed castes. As per data (number of villages in bracket) Afzalpur taluk (111 villages) Chincholi taluk (107 villages), Jewargi taluk (101 villages), Aland taluk (90 villages), Sedam taluk (47 villages), Kalaburagi taluk (38 villages) and Chittapur taluk (21 villages) do not have burial land for the oppressed sections.

The Minister also reviewed the progress of works in various departments, including Agriculture, Women and Child Development, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, Urban Development, Minor Irrigation, Slum Development Board, Education and Health.

A few officials were taken to task after they failed to present details of schemes implemented and financial progress achieved.

Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Assembly Ajay Singh, KKRTC chairman Rajkumar Patil Telkur, legislators from the district, Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dilesh Sasi were present.