‘Take steps to get water released for paddy crop’

Gurmitkal MLA Nagangowda Kandkur has urged the Yadgir district administration to take steps to get water released from Sannati Bridge-cum-Barrage in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district into the Bhima river course to help farmers.

In his letter written to the Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir on Friday, he has said that the release of water into the Bhima river course will enable farmers doing cultivation along the Bhima riverbank in Yadgir district to water their standing paddy crop.

Mr. Kandkur said that farmers may face crop loss to the tune of over ₹1 crore and the situation might force them to migrate to big cities in search of livelihood, if water is not released to irrigate the farmlands immediately.

For the farmers of Yadgir district, it is a crucial period as the standing crop if watered properly will be ready for the harvest in a month-and-a-half.